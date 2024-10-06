Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a busy weekend across the Championship as Sheffield United’s promotion hopes were boosted.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke admitted to mixed emotions after a late goalkeeping error prevented his side from claiming an invaluable win at promotion rivals Sunderland.

The Whites reacted well to falling behind to an early goal from Black Cats youngster Chris Rigg as they came from behind to take the lead with an equaliser from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo’s strike 11 minutes into the second-half. However, there would be a late sting for Farke and his players as an Alan Browne ball into the area spun beyond the helpless grasp of Whites keeper Illan Meslier to set off raucous celebrations around the Stadium of Light and ensure Sunderland will top the Championship table as the focus turns towards the international break.

Speaking after Friday’s draw, he told the Sunderland Echo: "The game was over, the goalkeeper takes the ball into his hands, arms, time is over, referee blows the whistle and you've won with a perfect away performance. To lose two points, we have not lost the game, but to lose those points is heartbreaking, horrendous, so so disappointing for our lads. I feel for them, they've done more or less everything right. I feel for our supporters who were excellent. We had a really difficult week, a third game in six days, awful long-term injuries to key players. With the last guys who were there we had to play this game against an excellent side who were just with wins at home, no one else has scored a goal here. To lose two points in this way is heartbreaking. It's tough to take, it feels a bit like a loss. An away draw is a really good result.”

Elsewhere this weekend, Jesuran Rak-Sakyi’s brace gave Sheffield United a 2-0 win against Luton Town that ensured Chris Wilder’s side took full advantage of two promotion rivals dropping points to move into the automatic promotion places. Burnley remained in third place in the table after they were held to a goalless home draw by Preston North End. West Bromwich Albion also failed to break the deadlock in their home game with Millwall as the Baggies slipped out of the automatic promotion spots and Watford broke into the play-off places as Edo Kayembe and Kwadwo Baah netted in their 2-1 home win against top six rivals Middlesbrough.

Norwich City lie one point and one place outside of the play-offs after Marcelino Núñez, Josh Sargent, Kaide Gordon and Borja Sainz all found the net in a comfortable 4-0 home win against Hull City and Blackburn Rovers suffered only their second league defeat of the season as they emerged empty-handed from their visit to Plymouth Argyle. Joe Rankin-Costello looked to have claimed a late point for Rovers as he cancelled out Michael Obafemi’s first-half opener - but Wayne Rooney’s side snatched the win thanks to a 97th minute goal from Morgan Whittaker.