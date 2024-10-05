Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder’s verdict on another Sheffield United victory as Blades move joint-top of Championship table

Chris Wilder has admitted that his Sheffield United players “keep on surprising him” after their fine start to the new campaign continued this afternoon at home to Luton Town. A deserved 2-0 victory at Bramall Lane saw their unbeaten run continue as a fifth win from six games sent them joint top of the Championship table.

No side in the league has taken as many points as United this term with the potential hangover from last season’s Premier League relegation well and truly banished. There is also the feeling that the Blades have not consistently hit top gear yet after a summer of overhaul but the early signs, going into the international break, are certainly good.

“It’s been a good afternoon for us,” said Wilder after Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s brace delivered the Blades their second home win in the space of four days. “Luton are a committed side and we had to paly well to win and we did. I’m delighted for everyone.

“Listen, you go on that nonsense of social media and ‘he hasn’t done this and that’ and ‘where are the goals coming from?’ These are young boys finding their way in a new system. I’m delighted for Jes to score, and the confidence that will give him and the belief. We understand that’s what forward players are there to do but we’re here as a team to win games of football and we’re in a nice run at the moment.”

Rak-Sakyi was hailed by fans and teammates alike post-match after his most impressive contribution in United colours since his summer loan move from Crystal Palace. “They’re all popular boys,” Wilder added. “And it makes it a lottle bit easier when you’re playing okay to well and winning games of football. But there are some big tests coming up, so we’re not getting carried away.

“But it’s been an excellent start. We talked about what’s gone off in the summer, and the players keep surprising me as well in terms of how they keep moving it forward. But there were some big changes there. A big culture change, fresh energetic players and I know the punters are buzzing off it. And they should be.”