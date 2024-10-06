40 great photos of Sheffield United fans in stands v Swansea City, Luton Town - spot a Blade you know

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 6th Oct 2024, 10:00 GMT

Sheffield United fans who packed into Bramall Lane for their side’s clashes against Swansea City and Luton Town were rewarded with six well-earned points as the Blades moved joint top of the Championship table. United signed off for the international break in fine style with a 2-0 win over Luton, just days after beating Swansea 1-0.

Chris Wilder had asked Unitedites for both patience and backing in both games and felt he got both, as United continued their unbeaten start to the new campaign as the only club in the entire EFL not to have suffered to defeat in the league so far. As ever, eagle-eyed photographers were on hand to capture some great images of Unitedites cheering on their side against Swansea and Luton - can you spot anyone you recognise, or maybe even yourself?

Sheffield United fan gallery v Swansea City, Luton Town

