Bookies' new predicted Championship table after Sheffield Wednesday's latest including QPR and Plymouth Argyle changes

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 4th Oct 2024, 20:00 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday are back in Championship action this weekend

Sheffield Wednesday drew 0-0 away at Bristol City at Ashton Gate last time out. They won 3-2 at home to West Brom last Saturday.

It hasn’t been a bad past week for the Owls and they are in for a tough test against Coventry City on their travels this Saturday. Danny Rohl’s side are sat in 19th place in the table as they look to rise up the league over the coming weeks and months.

Here is a look at where Sheffield Wednesday are predicted to finish based on the latest odds from the bookies compared to the likes of QPR and West Brom...

To get promoted: 500/1

1. 24. Portsmouth

To get promoted: 500/1

200/1

2. 23. Plymouth

200/1

100/1

3. 22. Cardiff

100/1

80/1

4. 21. Derby

80/1

