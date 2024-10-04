Sheffield Wednesday drew 0-0 away at Bristol City at Ashton Gate last time out. They won 3-2 at home to West Brom last Saturday.

It hasn’t been a bad past week for the Owls and they are in for a tough test against Coventry City on their travels this Saturday. Danny Rohl’s side are sat in 19th place in the table as they look to rise up the league over the coming weeks and months.