Sheffield Wednesday have released a statement after the tragic death of a West Bromwich Albion supporter who suffered a medical emergency in the Hillsborough away end last weekend.

Baggies supporter Mark Townsend suffered a serious medical issue during the first half of Wednesday’s clash against West Brom on Saturday September 28 and later died. West Brom confirmed the tragic news in a statement later that evening, with words of condolence flooding in from across the football community and beyond.

While Wednesday work alongside West Brom and authorities to undertake their own investigation, the Hawthorns club are understood to have written to the EFL to request they conduct their own report. Mr Townsend’s family have since called for a coroner’s report to ascertain the events leading up to his death, with supporters close to the incident having voiced their concern at the response time in treating Mr Townsend.

Wednesday have now said the response time between the initial reporting of Mr Townsend’s medical emergency to a steward and the engagement of medical attention by stadium paramedics to have been around four minutes, with CCTV reviews understood to support the finding. A statement released over the weekend made clear the club will ‘fully cooperate’ with any coroner’s review should it be required. Their own process is said to be ongoing.

In a statement released to The Star and other media outlets following requests for comment, a Sheffield Wednesday spokesperson said: “First and foremost, the thoughts of everyone at Sheffield Wednesday remain with the loved ones of Mr Townsend and the wider West Bromwich Albion community. All relevant parties continue to collectively gather the detail and circumstances regarding the tragic incident last Saturday as part of the ongoing review process.

“In the interim, without compromising the review, it can be confirmed that advanced paramedic care was at the scene applying emergency treatment within three minutes of the control room being notified, just over one minute after the nearest steward was alerted. The club will cooperate fully with any investigation that the coroner may instigate and we await the findings of the review process, which will be concluded in due course.

“We can assure every supporter visiting Hillsborough that the club engage medical provision over and above the Green Guide guidance. Sheffield Wednesday reiterate our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Townsend and everyone connected with West Bromwich Albion.”

Online criticism has also been levelled at the decision taken not to stop the game once the severity of Mr Townsend’s medical issue became clear, with West Brom supporters seated in the away end having made the situation clear to others in the stadium - including players and match officials. EFL guidance produced in line with a briefing note produced by the National Events Medicine Advisory Group (NEMAG) and in conjunction with the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) states that ‘if treatment is required in the stands, action on the field should continue’, with home clubs to deploy their own Matchday Medical Plan - though other matches have been paused in similar circumstances in recent times.

A Sheffield man has been charged for malicious communications after he sought to mock the death of Mr Townsend and those who died in the 1989 Hillsborough Disaster, which claimed the lives of 97 Liverpool fans. Sheffield Wednesday announced that a lifetime ban had been issued over what the club described as an ‘abhorrent’ social media post following the tragic death. A fundraising page set up by Owls fans for the family of Mr Townsend has raised over £2,500.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone wishing to contribute to the fundraising effort can do so HERE.