Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There was some bad news for Leeds United as they prepare to face Sheffield United after the international break.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have been dealt a major injury blow that will see two key midfielders miss their home clash with Sheffield United after the international break.

The Whites have made a positive start to their attempts to secure a return to the Premier League at the second attempt and will head into the break sat in the Championship play-offs if they can claim a positive result in their visit to leaders Sunderland on Friday night. However, Daniel Farke’s midfield ranks have been serious depleted ahead of their trip to Wearside after Leeds confirmed Bulgaria international Ilia Gruev is set for an ‘extended period of rehabilitation’ after suffering a knee injury in their midweek draw at Norwich City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement released via the club website on Thursday read: “Leeds United midfielder and Bulgaria international Ilia Gruev sustained an injury to his right knee during the club’s Sky Bet Championship draw with Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday, which saw him withdrawn in the 20th minute. Further assessment revealed Ilia has sustained a significant injury to his meniscus and will undergo surgery in the coming days which will require an extended period of rehabilitation. Everyone at Leeds United sends their best wishes to Ilia and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

The news comes as a further blow for Farke after captain Ethan Ampadu was ruled out until the new year with a knee ligament injury he sustained during the first half of a last weekend’s 3-0 home win against Coventry City. The Wales international will not undergo surgery to resolve the problem but will carry out what Farke described as ‘conservative treatment’ ahead of a possible return to training towards the end of December.

The injury means Ampadu will miss Wales’ Nations League fixtures with Turkey, Iceland and Montenegro over the next next two months and manager Craig Bellamy has revealed how the former Chelsea midfielder has reacted to the news.

"It's tough for Ethan," said Bellamy. "I'm really disappointed we don't have him because of the talent and character he is. I spoke to him on Monday, but he's a young man who is strong. He said, 'No problem, it's a little bit of a setback but I know how hard I have to work when I come back'. He will hit the ground running when he comes back and have a huge say for Leeds and us."