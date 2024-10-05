Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton Town boss’s honest verdict on Sheffield United defeat as pressure mounts

Beleagured Rob Edwards admitted that Sheffield United effectively blunted his Luton Town as the pressure on his position continued at Bramall Lane. The Blades moved joint top of the table with a comprehensive 2-0 victory over the Hatters, which prolonged Luton’s poor start to the new season.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was on target twice for United while Vini Souza also hit the post and Thomas Kaminski was by far the busiest of the two goalkeepers, with Michael Cooper enjoying another comfortable afternoon as he posted his sixth consecutive clean sheet. Luton have taken one point from their recent games against Plymouth, Oxford and now United and look more likely to exit the Championship through the trap door than get promoted back to the Premier League.

“Our plan was slightly different today,” said Edwards. “We've been our usual selves and aggressive and tried to press man to man but been too open so we didn't want to give Sheffield United these spaces. We knew they'd have the ball more but the first goal sums it up quite well, we don't compete and then there's a bit of indecision on the edge of the box.

“Rak-Sakyi reacted quicker and we're 1-0 down. We wanted to contain them more but we didn't defend well enough and deservedly so lost the game. Today was the bluntest we've looked, in other games we've looked like scoring but today we didn't do as well in possession. We didn't have enough going forward.”