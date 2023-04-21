News you can trust since 1887
Iliman Ndiaye’s cryptic Sheffield United future answer after Man City vow

Ndiaye has helped United to brink of promotion and FA Cup semi-finals in a stunning individual season

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:30 BST

Iliman Ndiaye has warned Manchester City that he and his Sheffield United teammates are “ready to write history” after insisting he is focused on “leaving an imprint in the history” of the Blades this season.

The Senegalese star has helped United to the brink of promotion and an FA Cup semi-final, which sees them go up against the Pep Guardiola’s superstars as they look to reach a first FA Cup final since 1936.

In his first full season at United, Ndiaye has 14 domestic goals and has established himself as one of the best players in the English Football League, attracting a £25million+ bid from top-flight side Everton in the last transfer window after his performances for Senegal at the winter World Cup in Qatar.

His form, plus his ever-decreasing contract status, has led to inevitable speculation about his future but for now, all eyes are on tomorrow’s final-four clash against City under the Wembley arch.

“Our state of mind is good,” Ndiaye told French publication SoFoot. “Sometimes we make jokes: “Ah, Haaland this, Haaland that”, but our state of mind is good.

“We showed it against Tottenham; everyone was ready for that game. After their rise in the Premier League, it is undoubtedly THE meeting that everyone is waiting for here. We are ready to write history.”

“This is exactly the type of season I wanted to experience,” Ndiaye added. “I want to play for titles. For my second pro season, it was unexpected because I thought I would play gradually at first.

“I’ve been lucky enough to score quite a bit this season, including some great goals since I’ve been here. Last year, for example, against Blackburn, I started on the bench but I came on and scored two goals.

“Especially the second where I crossed the whole field from my area. And then I will never forget my first goal for Senegal, against Mozambique. It will be etched in my head forever.”

Asked where he sees himself next season, Ndiaye added: “Of course I’m thinking about it, but for the moment I’m here. I’m trying to finish the season well, to leave an imprint in the history of the club. Later we shall see.

“I have a very good relationship with the fans. The first year, I had only played 10 minutes in the Premier League for my debut [coming off the bench away at Leicester, in Paul Heckingbottom’s first game in caretaker charge].

“They hadn’t had much time to get to know me but in the Championship, we were able to forge a good relationship. They are behind me all the time, they created songs for me… I feel like I have improved a lot thanks to the club.”

Ndiaye has made no secret previously of his ambition to represent Marseille one day. Asked if playing at the Orange Vélodrome would be “a dream”, Ndiaye admitted: “Yes, of course. Ever since I was little, I’ve loved OM. The first jersey my father bought me was this one.

“I played there for a year, it’s a club that I always carry in my heart. I watch all their matches, I hope they will qualify for the Champions League. They seem to have a good project and the president has been doing a good job since he’s been there. Why not one day.”

