Midfielder has been key in United’s success in league and cup this season but is facing an uncertain future

Ollie Norwood hopes that his love affair with Sheffield United continues beyond this summer after revealing the "family feel" behind the scenes that is fuelling their quest for success on two fronts this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder is expected to anchor the United midfield in their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley this weekend and is arguably the most experienced member of Paul Heckingbottom's squad when it comes to big occasions, having represented his country in European Championship finals clashes and a number of high-pressure games at the national stadium.

Norwood is also on the brink of a remarkable fourth promotion from the Championship in his last five seasons playing at this level, with United one win away from a return to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he is also out of contract in the summer and admitted that he has not had any contact about a new one - a process that may have been hampered by United's EFL transfer embargo, which has now been lifted.

"Obviously you want it sorted but there's nothing I can do," the former Northern Ireland international admitted. "It's not up to me and nothing's been said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've said before, the club know my position so that's up to the people who run the club. It's not up to me."

Despite hailing from over the Pennines in Burnley, Norwood has found a home at United after signing in 2018, originally on a loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion, and has bought completely into life at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've grown up here," he told The Star before travelling to Wembley. "I came here at 27, I'm 32 now and barring one season, we've had nothing but success in five seasons.

"We've had a promotion, a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League, a relegation, a play-off semi-final and hopefully another promotion this year. Four out of five seasons of success isn't bad and I feel at home here.

"I can see myself staying here. I'd love to stay here. We've all bought into it. All our children have grown up together and there's a real family feel behind the scenes here. Hopefully we can keep that together."

Advertisement Hide Ad