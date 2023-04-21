News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
6 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
7 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
10 hours ago Ndiaye’s cryptic United future answer as he makes Man City vow
11 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation

Sheffield United transfer arrangement details emerge after EFL embargo lifted

Blades issue statement after confirming embargo has been lifted

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:18 BST

Sheffield United yesterday confirmed their transfer embargo had been lifted with immediate effect, after an agreement was reached with one of the two clubs to whom the Blades owed outstanding payments.

Blades’ predicted XI for City semi with Doyle, McAtee out

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Blades were sanctioned back in January for breaching the league’s guideline 52.2.3 which concerns non-payment of transfer funds to other clubs. Under the terms of the embargo, United were unable to strengthen their squad in the transfer window or replace some high-profile youngsters who were prised away by top-flight clubs earlier this year, and also saw any hopes of negotiating new contracts with some existing players hampered.

Most Popular

Two clubs were owed outstanding funds, with one paid recently and an agreement being reached with the other that saw the payment date moved into the future and allowed the embargo to be lifted.

Key United man outlines future hope ahead of summer contract expiry

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A club statement yesterday read: “Sheffield United acknowledges that the sanctions imposed relating to EFL regulation 52.2.3 have been lifted with immediate effect.

“As previously stated, the board of directors would like to assure supporters that promotion to the Premier League remains the primary objective this season and will continue to support Paul Heckingbottom and the team.”

United, who are one win away from promotion to the Premier League and travel to Wembley for their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City tomorrow, are still in the middle of an ongoing takeover attempt, with Dozy Mmobuosi’s credentials still being scrutinised by the EFL.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What happened to the last Blades side to reach an FA Cup semi-final?

What Blades’ embargo lift means for Mmobuosi’s takeover bid

United and City-mad couple travel 3,000 miles for FA Cup semi-final

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anel latest ahead of United’s Man City semi amid Basham boost

Related topics:EFL