Sheffield United transfer arrangement details emerge after EFL embargo lifted

Sheffield United yesterday confirmed their transfer embargo had been lifted with immediate effect, after an agreement was reached with one of the two clubs to whom the Blades owed outstanding payments.

The Blades were sanctioned back in January for breaching the league’s guideline 52.2.3 which concerns non-payment of transfer funds to other clubs. Under the terms of the embargo, United were unable to strengthen their squad in the transfer window or replace some high-profile youngsters who were prised away by top-flight clubs earlier this year, and also saw any hopes of negotiating new contracts with some existing players hampered.

Two clubs were owed outstanding funds, with one paid recently and an agreement being reached with the other that saw the payment date moved into the future and allowed the embargo to be lifted.

A club statement yesterday read: “Sheffield United acknowledges that the sanctions imposed relating to EFL regulation 52.2.3 have been lifted with immediate effect.

“As previously stated, the board of directors would like to assure supporters that promotion to the Premier League remains the primary objective this season and will continue to support Paul Heckingbottom and the team.”

United, who are one win away from promotion to the Premier League and travel to Wembley for their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City tomorrow, are still in the middle of an ongoing takeover attempt, with Dozy Mmobuosi’s credentials still being scrutinised by the EFL.

