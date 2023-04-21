News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
6 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
7 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
10 hours ago Ndiaye’s cryptic United future answer as he makes Man City vow
11 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation

Key Man City injury blow ahead of Sheffield United as Pep Guardiola expresses doubts

City international star to miss out against Blades as Guardiola admits to “doubts”

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:00 BST

Defender Nathan Ake will miss Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United with a hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The in-form Netherlands international was forced off in the second half of City’s Champions League quarter-final clash at Bayern Munich on Wednesday and the 28-year-old will not recover in time to face the Blades.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Why facing Man City’s superstars offers fulfilment not fear for United

Most Popular

“He’s not ready for tomorrow but I don’t know the damage,” Guardiola conceded earlier today. “Today, they make the final test to know exactly what he has.”

The City boss is set to assess his squad after their 1-1 draw in Munich, which sealed their place in the Champions League semis, before considering which changes to make to face United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United confirm transfer embargo lifted, details of arrangement emerge

Guardiola described his side as “exhausted” in the aftermath of the Bayern draw, which kept alive their hopes of winning the treble this season. Erling Haaland is one player United fans will hope to see given a rest - especially with a potential title-decider against Arsenal coming next Wednesday night.

“I have to see the players and how they feel,” Guardiola added. “After the game in Munich they couldn’t really celebrate in the locker room because of how exhausted they were but I’ve rotated a lot in previous seasons and it wasn’t good.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blades’ predicted XI for City semi with Doyle, McAtee out

“I have to think about it. I have many doubts about the line-up. I have to see the training sessions and talk with many of them and see what is my feeling. Of course they are going to say they want to play but we have to be sure that the people are in the right condition.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Key United man outlines future hope ahead of summer contract expiry

What Blades’ embargo lift means for Mmobuosi’s takeover bid

What happened to the last Blades side to reach an FA Cup semi-final?

Related topics:Pep GuardiolaMan City