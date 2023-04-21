Key Man City injury blow ahead of Sheffield United as Pep Guardiola expresses doubts

Defender Nathan Ake will miss Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United with a hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The in-form Netherlands international was forced off in the second half of City’s Champions League quarter-final clash at Bayern Munich on Wednesday and the 28-year-old will not recover in time to face the Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s not ready for tomorrow but I don’t know the damage,” Guardiola conceded earlier today. “Today, they make the final test to know exactly what he has.”

The City boss is set to assess his squad after their 1-1 draw in Munich, which sealed their place in the Champions League semis, before considering which changes to make to face United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guardiola described his side as “exhausted” in the aftermath of the Bayern draw, which kept alive their hopes of winning the treble this season. Erling Haaland is one player United fans will hope to see given a rest - especially with a potential title-decider against Arsenal coming next Wednesday night.

“I have to see the players and how they feel,” Guardiola added. “After the game in Munich they couldn’t really celebrate in the locker room because of how exhausted they were but I’ve rotated a lot in previous seasons and it wasn’t good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have to think about it. I have many doubts about the line-up. I have to see the training sessions and talk with many of them and see what is my feeling. Of course they are going to say they want to play but we have to be sure that the people are in the right condition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad