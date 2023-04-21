Why facing Man City’s superstars offers fulfilment not fear for Sheffield United

Blades set to test themselves against some of best players in world football on England’s greatest stage

Sheffield United will be respectful, but not fearful, of Manchester City’s superstars when they face off in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley tomorrow afternoon.

The Blades are up against a City side looking to complete a domestic treble at the national stadium, with more than one member of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad describing Pep Guardiola’s side as “the best team in the world” in the build-up to the fixture.

It is without doubt the worst draw possible for United, especially with James McAtee and Tommy Doyle unavailable to play against their parent club because of FA rules. But the Blades go into the game full of confidence after moving to the brink of promotion to the Premier League - needing just one more win from their last four games to return to the top-flight - and have pledged not to be overawed by the occasion when they walk out at Wembley.

The thought of facing the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland - two goals away from his 50th of the season already - would fill the layman with a sense of dread. But instead, Jayden Bogle revealed, it is something United will be relishing.

“We all watched players on the TV at the highest level - I still do it now - and you see players at the top, and think: ‘I want to do that’,” the defender said. “That’s where the drive comes from, really.

“Wanting to go and test yourself and see where you are, compared to the best in the world. As a kid kicking a ball around, you dream of playing at places like Wembley and appearing in the Premier League.

“And I think that’s where that drive comes from. You see that and you want to test yourself at that level, and be at that level. Hopefully we will be soon.”

Ollie Norwood is one of the most experienced members of Heckingbottom’s squad on the biggest stage in English football, having been a member of the Reading side that lost to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final in 2015 at Wembley and helping Fulham win the Championship play-off final there three years later.

“These occasions don’t come round that often,” said Norwood, who also represented Northern Ireland at Euro 2016. “I’m fortunate to have been involved there before but you might never get the chance to play there again. So it’s important to soak it up and enjoy it.

“We respect them, of course we do. We’re not stupid. But there’s a real buzz about the place and everyone’s looking forward to getting down there.

“They’re one of the best teams in world football and they grind you down. But we’re riding the crest of a wave and with the position we’ve put ourselves in in the league, we can attack Saturday. There’s nothing to fear or be scared of. There are nerves for me. I’m looking forward to it.”

