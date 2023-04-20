News you can trust since 1887
Anel Ahmedhodzic latest ahead of Sheffield United’s semi-final with Man City amid Chris Basham boost

Anel Ahmedhodzic’s participation in Sheffield United’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City remains up in the air with his partner still to give birth to their first child.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:25 BST

The Bosnian defender missed last weekend’s clash with Cardiff City to support wife Marijana as she prepared to enter labour, but he was back in the side for the midweek win over Bristol City with boss Paul Heckingbottom confirming this afternoon that the baby has not yet been born.

Heckingbottom spoke before victory over the Robins about having “a plan” should Marijana go into labour but two days before United’s seismic City clash, there are still question marks over whether the impressive centre-half will be available to face the Premier League giants.

“Not yet,” revealed Heckingbottom when asked if the baby had yet been born. “So it’ll be the same set up as before. We know what we’re going to do and we’ll have extra bodies down there just in case.

“It could go on for a few weeks, this, and Anel’s got his head around it, I think. It’s not ideal but it’s part of life, isn’t it?

“He’s going to be a new dad and chasing promotion and in an FA Cup semi final, so he’s over the moon.”

Ahmedhodzic’s absence would be negated somewhat by the presence of fellow defender Chris Basham, who trained today [Thursday] after missing the last two games with a back issue.

“He declared himself fit in midweek and we would have started him if Anel was pulled away, knowing we’d have made a change if needed,” Heckingbottom added.

“I felt it was best, once we had the bodies, that he made sure he was 10 per cent ready for this game.”

Ben Osborn is not fit but Enda Stevens returned to training for the first time since his injury setback. “It’s good to have Enda back on the grass and we’re going to progress him slowly.”

