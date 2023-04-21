Sheffield United face a big selection dilemma this weekend when they travel to Wembley to face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.
With Tommy Doyle and James McAtee ineligible to face their parent club in the final-four clash, United have been denied the services of two of their most influential players in recent weeks – to add to the already unenviable task of facing Pep Guardiola’s Premier League superstars.
With that in mind, we tasked our Blades writers James Shield and Danny Hall to pick the side they would send out to face City in a bid to reach the club’s first FA Cup final since 1936. Here's what they came up with ...
1. All eyes on the arch
Sheffield United face Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday afternoon
2. Danny Hall's team
Our Sheffield United writers have been tasked with picking their side for Wembley this weekend - here are Danny's selections
3. Wes Foderingham
Adam Davies was a capable deputy during Foderingham's two-game absence but he also wasn't exactly severely tested against Cardiff and Bristol City - with the reigning Prem champions a different proposition altogether. A little harsh perhaps but Foderingham comes back into my side
4. George Baldock
The usual tossup between Baldock and Bogle comes down in the former's favour for me. Baldock is superior defensively and no slouch going forward either - but United will have to be switched on at the back to have any chance in this one, so he gets the nod