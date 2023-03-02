Sheffield United hoped to give another of their young starlets a first-team debut in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, before seeing their plans scuppered by registration red tape.

United booked their place in the quarter-finals, where they will host Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane later this month, after Iliman Ndiaye’s excellent winner sent the Premier League’s fourth-placed side tumbling out of the competition.

To make the victory even more impressive United fielded a heavily-rotated side, with eight changes from the victory over Watford at Bramall Lane just a few days earlier, and teenager Andre Brooks made his senior debut in midfield.

He could have been joined by another teammate from the U23s, but for registration issues to scupper United’s plans. It’s understood that potential debutant could have been Miguel Freckleton, a former Bristol Rovers centre-half described as “commanding” by United who joined at the end of 2021 from Mangotsfield United.

Freckleton had been on loan at National League side Wealdstone and impressing, before being recalled on the eve of the Spurs fixture. Speaking after the game, Heckingbottom confirmed he wanted to give another young player a debut, but “we couldn’t get the registration done”.

“He’s the next in line. Why not?” said Heckingbottom, when asked about his decision to give Brooks his full debut in a United shirt. “I’m never been shy of doing that.

Sheffield United's Andre Brooks on his full debut against Tottenham Hotspur: Paul Thomas / Sportimage

“We were looking to give another one but we couldn’t get the registration done. We were looking to give another one a go but we couldn’t do it.

“He [Brooks] is just the next in line and his challenge now is to get established in the squad and in the team. He knows what we think of him as a player, and he could be pleased with what he did tonight against a top side.”

United are rightly proud of their record in terms of handing debuts to young players under the charge of Heckingbottom, who worked as the Blades’ U23s boss before being promoted to first-team manager early last season.

Miguel Freckleton of Sheffield United: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Producing young players is seen as key to their hopes of becoming financially self-sustainable, with the likes of Oliver Arblaster, Kyron Gordon and Sai Sachdev also featuring this season.

