How the national media saw United’s victory over Spurs in the FA Cup

Sheffield United booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup last night but nationally, much of the focus was on another missed opportunity for a trophy for Tottenham Hotspur.

While most of the fall-out revolved around questioning whether Spurs picked the right team or if Harry Kane should have come off the bench sooner, some national media outlets did at least remember that there was another team on the Bramall Lane field last night.

After Iliman Ndiaye’s winner booked a last-eight tie at home to Blackburn Rovers, we took a look at how the national media reacted to another famous cup night at Bramall Lane ....

The Athletic: “Bramall Lane [rose] to acclaim a victory that deserves to be on a par with previous famous cup triumphs against Manchester United, Arsenal and Leeds United.

“Further cheer came as those elated fans started to make their way home, as United were handed a home tie in the quarter-finals against Blackburn Rovers.

“Not only have Rovers already been beaten 3-0 by Paul Heckingbottom’s side at the Lane this season, but the Lancastrians were also the opposition 30 years ago when United set up the Steel City derby semi-final at Wembley, handing those who believe in sporting omens a sign that the last four may well be beckoning once again.

“No wonder Paul Heckingbottom, forced to watch from the TV gantry due to serving the first of a three-game touchline ban following his dismissal against Middlesbrough last month, was in an ebullient mood afterwards.”

Daily Mail: “By the time the England captain came on, the Blades could sense an upset. They were kicking towards the Kop with their fans revving up the atmosphere and it was Iliman Ndiaye not Kane who turned out to be the substitute with the magic touch, firing the Blades into a quarter final, at home against Blackburn.

“Ndiaye, a gifted Senegal international signed from Boreham Wood who played against England at the World Cup, struck in the 79th minute, with a brilliant goal, collecting a loose ball from a blocked cross, wriggling into a crowded penalty area and hitting a low shot through the legs of Eric Dier to beat Fraser Forster at his near post.”

Daily Mirror: “Spurs haven’t won a trophy since 2008 and the wait now looks almost certain to reach 15 years following the 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United. Stellini’s 100 per cent record standing in for Antonio Conte also ended in the most painful fashion as Iliman Ndiaye’s second-half strike saw the Championship side reach the quarter finals.

“But while the Blades could celebrate reaching the last eight for the third time in four years, the travelling fans were left with that sinking feeling. For every step forward Spurs seem to take, there is an acknowledgement that two steps back are around the corner.”

The Guardian: “Sheffield United’s priority for the season is to earn promotion to the Premier League but the fans leaving Bramall Lane on Wednesday singing about being “off to Wembley” will have forgotten about that for 90 minutes.

“The home side’s performance proved they can compete with those in the league above. They battled throughout, allowing Tottenham to keep the ball but stopping them from creating many chances. The hosts only needed one, which Iliman Ndiaye took thanks to some quick feet and composed finishing. The Senegal forward was eliminated from the World Cup by Harry Kane & co in Qatar but gained his revenge on a chilly night in South Yorkshire.”

The Sun: “Thanks to sub Iliman Ndiaye’s fine, late solo goal, [Spurs] are out of the race for their most likely route to silverware for another season.

“It was no more than Spurs deserved, who were poor throughout against what was effectively Sheffield United’s reserve side. They rarely threatened, even when Harry Kane came on midway through the second half - though the England skipper did fluff his line with an injury-time header.

“United brought on their own star striker in Ndiaye and with ten minutes to go, he made the difference. In a match that was the football equivalent of go-karting, he provided the one moment of Formula One-esque quality, weaving through a crowd of Spurs defenders in the opposition penalty box before burying it in at Fraser Forster’s near post.”

The Daily Telegraph: “Spurs ... could have few complaints with the outcome after such a lacklustre display.

“Sheffield United deservedly sealed a place in the quarter-final for the third time in the last four seasons. The Championship promotion-hopefuls will be one of four EFL clubs in the last eight in a wide-open competition which would have seen Spurs host Blackburn Rovers at the next stage had they progressed.

