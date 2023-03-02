Reading issue statement amid reports of second points deduction in 18 months

Reading are facing the possibility of a second points deduction in the space of 18 months ahead of their clash with Sheffield United next week.

The EFL confirmed earlier this week that they are looking into Reading‘s financial business, with reports that a suspended six-point deduction could now come into play if alleged breaches of agreed limits with the EFL are discovered.

As part of their last points deduction Reading agreed to comply with certain targets in a bid to improve their financial position, with the EFL now reviewing those. The Royals were also placed under a transfer embargo.

And a Reading statement issued today read: “In November 2021, the EFL and Reading Football Club reached an Agreed Decision in respect of the club’s failure to comply with the League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules over the course of a four-year period prior to the punishment of a six point deduction applied last season.

“As part of the decision, the club is required to comply with the terms of a business plan up until the end of season 2022-23.

“The plan focuses on a number of financial targets with the objective of improving the club’s financial performance and, working in close collaboration with the EFL throughout, we are confident that significant progress has been made in aiming to achieve those financial targets – specifically in addressing the budget for the football side of the business.

“A phenomenal amount of hard work has been put in behind the scenes in recent years – work which has seen us make radical changes, on and off the pitch, and take huge strides in rectifying a difficult historical situation. Our problems of the past are not all easy quick fixes of course, but that hard work will continue as we collectively strive to take this club forward.

“The Club Financial Reporting Unit within the EFL is currently reviewing our submissions to determine whether compliance with the plan has been achieved and we remain in regular consultation with the League. We would like to thank our fans for their loyalty, understanding and continued patience during this process and we will communicate with our supporters when it is next appropriate to issue any further comment on this matter.”

