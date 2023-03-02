News you can trust since 1887
Kyle Walker raises hopes of Sheffield United return after Iliman Ndiaye comments

City superstar Walker came through the ranks at United and has made no secret of his love for the Blades

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
2 minutes ago

Kyle Walker cheekily teased he “wouldn’t mind” returning to boyhood club Sheffield United when his time at Manchester City comes to an end.

The England defender was a BBC pundit for United’s FA Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur, another of his former clubs, on Wednesday evening, alongside Alan Shearer and former Blades boss Chris Wilder.

Wilder revealed how he spoke to Walker after every game against City during United’s two years in the Premier League, asking him when he was going to return to Bramall Lane.

“I think it’s one on your bucket list, isn’t it?” Wilder asked Walker, who replied coyly: “I wouldn’t mind.”

The Sheffield-born star has made no secret of his hopes to pull on the Blades shirt one day, but has plenty more football in him at the top level yet as City seek glory both domestically and in Europe.

Another Blades-produced graduate attracting headlines is Iliman Ndiaye, the Senegalese star who came off the bench to net the winner against Spurs with some typically-superb footwork and a composed finish.

The goal was enough to set up a quarter-final clash at home to Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers, with Walker saying of Ndiaye’s goal: “It’s great feet; nice, tidy foot work and … a good finish.

“I played against him in the World Cup and he was a good player. He’s carried on that form and got the goal he deserves.”

