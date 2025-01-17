Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The world's most popular managerial simulation predicts how the next eight months could play out at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United will head into the second half of the January transfer window still looking to make their first new addition of the new year.

Young defender Sam Curtis is back with the Blades after the completion of a loan stint with League One club Sheffield United and both Ismaila Coulibaly and Anis Ben Slimane have left Bramall Lane to join LASK and Norwich City respectively. A first new signing of the window is believed to be rapidly closing after the Blades made a big breakthrough in their attempts to see off Sunderland in the race to sign Leicester City striker Tom Cannon and there have been links with the likes of former Sheffield Wednesday loan signing Shea Charles and Southampton and Chile frontman Ben Brereton-Diaz.

No matter what happens between now and the closing of the transfer window, Blades boss Chris Wilder will hope to have a squad capable of continuing the push for promotion back into the Premier League. But what could lie ahead over the coming weeks and months? We fired up Football Manager 2024, used the editor to get the Blades squad to its present state and allowed the world’s most popular managerial simulation to predict what could play out between now and the end of this summer’s transfer window.

How did the remainder of the January transfer window pan out?

There was a hectic final fortnight to the January transfer window for Blades’ boss Wilder - although he did authorise a permanent move for goalkeeper Ivo Grbic as he joined Caykur Rizespor in a £3m agreement after spending the first half of the season with the Turkish club. Rhian Brewster was allowed to join Championship rivals Norwich City in a £2.5m deal and Tom Davies also remained in the second tier after the Blades accepted West Bromwich Albion’s £5m bid for the former Everton midfielder. There were a number of incomings as Wilder raided Peterborough United for the second successive transfer window to secure the £3.5m signing of winger Kwame Poku. Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney joined on loan for the remainder of the season and he was joined at Bramall Lane by Wolves veteran Craig Dawson after the Blades agreed a £1m fee with the Premier League club.

Did the Blades secure promotion into the Premier League?

The short answer is a simple no - but they did come close! The Blades narrowly missed out on automatic promotion on a dramatic final day of the season. With runaway leaders Leeds United already crowned as champions, second place provided a three-horse between the Blades, West Brom and Burnley, who went into the last day of the season set to land runners-up spot. At one stage, Wilder’s men were in second after Cairney put them a goal ahead in their home game with Blackburn Rovers and they remained there until the final five minutes as West Brom and Burnley appeared to be labouring to 1-1 draws in respective home games with Luton Town and Millwall respectively. However, it would be the Clarets that would condemn United to the play-offs as Josh Brownhill fired a late winner.

A two-legged play-off semi-final against Middlesbrough was comfortably dealt with as the Blades claimed a 2-1 win on Teesside before a 3-0 victory on home soil set up a Wembley play-off final date with Sunderland. But there would be bitter disappointment under the arch as Wilson Isidor grabbed the only goal of the game to ensure Wilder’s men were condemned to another year in the Championship.

Who left Bramall Lane during the summer transfer window?

The main surprise was the very first casualty of the promotion failure as the Blades parted company with manager Chris Wilder. Former Leeds United manager Jessie Marsch was named as his successor and he wasted little time in putting his own stamp on the squad he inherited. Jack Robinson was allowed to depart on a free transfer as his current contract came to an end and loan signings Harry Souttar, Alfie Gilchrist and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi all returned to their parent clubs. Gustavo Hamer was tempted away by a £19m offer from Premier League club Bournemouth and Vinicius Souza joined Portuguese club Porto in a £10m deal.

Who did the Blades sign during the summer transfer window?

Firstly, some positive news as Ollie Arblaster penned a new five-year deal at Bramall Lane amid interest from a whole host of Premier League and Bundesliga clubs. The first new arrival of Marsch’s reign would come in the form of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, who penned a four-year deal with the Blades after they agreed a £12m deal with the St James Park hierarchy. Tom Cairney put pen to paper on a permanent deal at Bramall Lane after his Fulham deal came to an end and he was joined at United by winger Adama Traore after he was released by the Cottagers. Marsch also made three loan additions from Premier League clubs after securing season-long deals for Leicester City left-back Luke Thomas, Manchester City centre-back Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns.

How did the Blades fare during their first month of the new season?

The season kicked off in some style as new signings Danns and Traore both netted in a 5-1 home win against newly-promoted Huddersfield Town. A much-changed Blades side narrowly avoided an upset in the Carabao Cup first round tie as they came through a penalty shoot-out at League Two club Barrow after the two sides battled to a goalless draw. The first month of the new campaign was rounded off the a trio of draws in away days at Norwich City and Watford and a home clash with recently relegated Southampton. Those results left Marsch’s men in seventh place in the Championship table.