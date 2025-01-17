"No doubt..." - Chris Wilder addresses Kyle Walker Sheffield United return possibility ahead of Man City exit
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chris Wilder has “no doubt” that Kyle Walker will make a return to boyhood club Sheffield United one day - even if he has one more lucrative move in the meantime. The Manchester City skipper has made no secret of his desire to pull on the red and white shirt again before he retires, after coming through the ranks at Bramall Lane.
The possibility raised its head once again recently when Pep Guardiola revealed that Walker had asked to pursue opportunities elsewhere from the Etihad after a trophy-laden spell with City. United would conceivably have to be in the Premier League to stand a chance as things stand, and Walker would have to take a considerable haircut on his salary for it to be even a possibility.
But the idea may have to wait with clubs in Italy and Saudi Arabia thought to be preparing megabucks offers to tempt Walker away from Manchester, either in this transfer window or in the summer. Wilder and Walker have a good existing relationship - despite Walker’s habit of playing well and scoring against his boyhood team during their time in the top-flight - and the Blades boss was asked about the possibility ahead of tomorrow’s Championship clash with Norwich City at Bramall Lane.
"When he was talking about finishing his career at Sheffield United he never mentioned that maybe he might have a visit to the Middle East or to somewhere in Italy before!” Wilder laughed. “We'll still be there when he fancies that opportunity. It's great to have incredibly talented individuals, who have achieved everything in the game, that still have a love for Sheffield United.
For the latest Blades news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield United newsletter
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield United WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join
“It’s brilliant. I know the club means a lot to him. He’s never forgotten his roots. I get the odd FaceTime call off him and a couple of his mates. He loves the club and no doubt, one day, you'll see his face knocking around here."
For now, though, Wilder is more focused on more achievable targets, including Leicester City striker Tom Cannon. A move to bring him to South Yorkshire moved a step closer of late after City accepted a bid from the Blades, thought to be worth £10m up front with the possibility of future add-ons if he is successful with the Blades. Wilder is also keen on Hamza Choudhury, Cannon’s teammate at Leicester, and Southampton’s Ben Brereton Diaz.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.