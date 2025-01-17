Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unselfish Sheffield United man plays through pain barrier as Blades receive welcome fitness boosts pre-Norwich

Kieffer Moore has highlighted the Sheffield United quality of putting the team before himself, Chris Wilder believes, after it emerged that the Welsh international has been playing through the pain barrier in recent weeks. The striker needs an operation on a hernia issue that will be delayed until United have more options up front.

That could come sooner rather than later, with the Blades submitting a bid for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, while top-scorer Tyrese Campbell is set to make a welcome return to the Blades squad for tomorrow’s Championship clash with Norwich City after a period on the sidelines. Femi Seriki is also close to being back while Vini Souza and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are “touch and go” to face Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side.

Jamie Shackleton is further away from returning, as a foot injury continues to trouble the former Leeds United man, while boss Wilder revealed: “Kieffer needs an operation on a hernia. He's not been great for the last two, three or four weeks. When people have a nip at him - which happens when you miss a penalty or don't produce your best performances - they need to know that's the reason.

“And Kieffer's been battling away with that issue. So he needs an operation and when that happens will possibly coincide with when we have Ty and a couple of boys joining the club, it gives us a bit of wiggle room. But he [Moore] will potentially be involved tomorrow. Vini is touch and go, Jes is touch and go. But they’ll definitely be in the squad Tuesday stroke Friday, so really close.”

Moore has also been suffering with illness, losing half a stone in the space of a week, but has volunteered to soldier on until United are in a position where they can stomach his absence - which will likely be around a fortnight after going under the knife - easier.

“And this is a quality we have in this group,” Wilder added. “You saw what happened at Watford and I was quite emotional because I knew what the players had gone through to stick their hand up and run through brick walls for their football club and the badge. That was brilliant and we'll need that for the next 20 games.

“But there's only so far we can go at times before you have to flag it up and has been struggling physically but he's not checked out, as players in the past have done here. I'd like to think the consistent approach and attitude of the players who played for me is that they don't do that, and they wouldn't wear that badge if they didn't.”