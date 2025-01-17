Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder has final say on Anis Slimane Sheffield United "strike" saga after acrimonious nature of Norwich City move

Chris Wilder admits he was left scratching his head at Anis Slimane’s comments after his permanent move from Sheffield United was completed earlier this week. The 23-year-old had spent the first half of the season on loan at Norwich City before the Canaries triggered the option in the deal to make it a permanent one.

Slimane was allowed to move to Carrow Road just after the start of the season after pulling out of an EFL Cup tie away at Barnsley just hours before kick-off. As we revealed at the time the player also petitioned chief executive Stephen Bettis in a bid to be allowed out, after he set his sights on linking up again with his former youth manager Johannes Hoff Thorup.

After City paid a fee of around £1.2m to sign Slimane he sent a curious goodbye message to United, saying that he “made some really good memories for life” and adding: “I just want to say, don't believe in everything you hear. I truly respect the club and wish you all the best.”

That was interpreted as a denial of the circumstances around Slimane’s exit, which left Blades boss Wilder baffled. Slimane was earmarked to start that game against Barnsley and had played a part in all of United’s matches up to that point, suggesting he would have been a part of Wilder’s first-team squad - which was already lacking in numbers - going forward.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Norwich - which Slimane will miss due to injury - Wilder was asked about striker Kieffer Moore, who needs surgery on a hernia issue but is delaying it until the Blades have more attacking reinforcements. “I always think when supporters look at a selection of a team, there's so much in it,” Wilder said. “And so much that you don't want to expose and open yourself up, to opposition managers and coaches.

“Last year, players were checking out. There was an example of a player that you're no doubt going to talk about who didn't want to be here. I still find that comment he made head-scratching because I was 50 yards down the corridor and there were five coaches and 20 players in the room when he said he didn't want to play, about three hours before a game.

“So I don't get that one, but I'll leave that with you. It's run its course, he's at another club now. I'd like to think the consistent approach and attitude of the players who played for me is that they don't do that, and they wouldn't wear that badge if they didn't. And if someone doesn't want to be here, then they're gone.”