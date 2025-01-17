Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United secure big Tom Cannon transfer breakthrough amid battle with Sunderland, Burnley

Sheffield United have secured a big transfer breakthrough in the battle for Tom Cannon, we are told, after Leicester City accepted a bid for the Republic of Ireland international. Chris Wilder, the Blades boss, confirmed this morning that United had made an offer for Cannon after he was recalled from his loan spell at Stoke City recently.

We understand that the offer accepted is in the region of £10m up-front, with potential add-ons in the future including if the Blades are promoted this season. United will now look to agree personal terms with the 22-year-old, who scored nine goals on loan at Stoke this season before the decision was taken to recall him.

The battle for Cannon’s services ignited from there, with United’s promotion rivals Sunderland making a real play to sign him and Burnley, another side looking to get back into the Premier League this season, also linked. Wilder said in his press conference this morning, ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Norwich City, that he was still confident of getting his first-choice targets this window and, crucially, that they were all keen to sign for United.

Cannon was a target for the Blades in the summer before he joined Stoke, with United unable to get a sufficient bid together in the midst of their ownership saga. That reached a conclusion just before Christmas, with new owners Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy pledging to support Wilder in the transfer market - with permanent signings an option if the right player became available.

“I treat the money as if it's my own,” Wilder said this morning. “I don't want to tip anyone upside down. If we have a situation where we can invest with permanents, then we'll do that and we're definitely in the market for one or two permanents. The three loan spots we want to fill, and we're on with that. There's an enthusiasm from us and all the players we've talked to are on board in terms of coming here, not just the first choices. We have to have contingency plans as well.”

If United do get the Cannon signing over the line it will not be in time to face Norwich tomorrow, with the deadline for registration passing at noon on Friday afternoon. The Blades face three games in the space of six days once again, travelling to Swansea City on Tuesday night before returning to Bramall Lane to face Hull City next Friday.

There was excitement in the north east after a screenshot apparently showing Cannon confirming a move to the Stadium of Light was shared on social media last night, before it was later confirmed to not quite be what it first seemed.