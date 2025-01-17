Sheffield Wednesday boss makes honest Shea Charles admission - predicts big future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, is hopeful of getting Shea Charles back at the club - but admits that it will be ‘very tough’.

It was confirmed during the fans forum earlier this week that Southampton had opted to recall the talented midfielder from his loan spell at Hillsborough, however given that seven days’ notice is required he is still available for the next two fixtures.

Röhl is also hoping to get the Northern Ireland international back for the second half of the campaign given how important he has been for the club since his arrival, but isn’t sure whether that will be possible.

“It was very late, it was in the morning when I got all the information from the club,” he told the media. “I must say that I’m really sad, but this is football. I was hoping until the end that it didn’t happen. I had a conversation with Shea, and I highly rate him because of how he’s developed and improved. He’s a big player for us.

“I’ve seen some really good players at a high level, and what I see at his age - how he’s developed, his openmindedness and character, his game understanding and intelligence… I’m convinced that he will have a great career in a top division.

“Maybe there’s a small chance to get him back, but I don’t know at the moment. It’s a bigger picture. But what I can imagine is that it will be very tough to get him back. Lets see... I just have to say again, he’s an outstanding player who gives us something special. It will not be easy to have a solution immediately.”