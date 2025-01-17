Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United transfer state of play amid Shea Charles interest, Ben Brereton Diaz delay, Tom Cannon confidence

The transfer window is approaching its halfway mark and although Sheffield United are yet to make their first signing of the month, there are plenty of plates spinning at Bramall Lane. Chris Wilder is determined to bolster his squad in the areas he has identified, including a left-winger, striker and reinforcements in midfield and centre-half.

We revealed this morning that United have inked the names of Wednesday loanee Shea Charles, soon to return to parent club Southampton, and former Blade Tommy Doyle on their long-list, while Louie Barry remains a player of interest.

Ben Brereton Diaz and Hamza Choudhury, of the Saints and Leicester respectively, remain the main targets but the deals have been held up by negotiations about exactly what happens if they arrive at United on loan and the Blades end up in the Premier League next season.

With so much to digest our sports content editor Chris Holt sat down with The Star’s Blades writer to digest the transfer state of play at Bramall Lane - click the play button above to watch the episode...