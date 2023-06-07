The Blades have been given some transfer advice from a former Sheffield Wednesday and England star.

Carlton Palmer believes Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady would consider a move to Sheffield United as the Blades prepare for life back in the Premier League.

There was some surprise when the 10-times capped England defender was allowed to leave Molineux to join Everton on a season-long loan last summer after playing a key role in helping Wolves establish themselves in the top tier. However, in a recent interview, Coady revealed his determination to feature in the Three Lions squad for the World Cup midway through the season played a role in his departure.

UNWANTED: Everton have not taken up their option on Conor Coady

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to BBC Five Live about the move and his current situation, he said: “I had been in the (England) squad for three or four years and the manager (former Wolves manager Bruno Lage) at the time made the decision that I wasn’t the centre half for him. He made the decision to say ‘Listen, you can go’. I think he understood how important it was. I would never get the chance to go to a World Cup again. It was so important for me to get the chance to do that and the season had started.

“I am in a little bit of limbo now but I am speaking to Wolves at this moment in time to see what they want. The club is the most important thing and I am sure we will come to a decision soon.”

Despite helping Everton preserve their Premier League status, The Toffees are not expected to make a permanent move for Coady and that has led to speculation Wolves could allow their centre-back to depart for a smaller fee than the £4.5million they had agreed when he made a temporary switch to Goodison Park.

The Blades are reportedly keen to take the 30-year-old back to the club ten years after he spent the entirity of the 2013/14 season on loan during his time as a Liverpool player. Nottingham Forest are also said to be showing an interest - but former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Palmer believes a move to Bramall Lane could suit all parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sheffield United are monitoring Coady’s situation, and he is believed to be interested in staying up north due to his family,” he told Football League World.