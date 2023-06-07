Kacper Lopata has no regrets over his time at Sheffield United, or his Bramall Lane exit, after making his return to South Yorkshire with their near neighbours Barnsley.

The 21-year-old made the latest move of his formative career when he signed a four-year deal at Oakwell earlier this week, after becoming a free agent following the expiry of his short-term spell at Woking.

Lopata joined Woking after opting to cancel his contract at their fellow National League side Southend United following their unpaid wages saga earlier in the season, having re-joined his former loan club in a permanent deal from the Blades.

A Polish youth international, Lopata played twice for the United first-team in the League Cup and was highly rated by boss Paul Heckingbottom, who had worked with the defender in the club's academy. United turned down an offer from an unnamed Polish outfit for Lopata, before sanctioning his return to Southend on a permanent basis after, in Heckingbottom's words, "it became clear he didn’t want to be here anymore".

It's understood a desire to play first-team football was the driving force behind Lopata's Southend move and after making the jump to League One with Barnsley, it's a decision he believes has paid off.

"I look back at my time at Sheffield United and I think it was a successful one," Lopata said. "I came through the academy and worked with Paul Heckingbottom. Then he stepped in to do the first team and you can see what he’s done. I look back at Sheffield United very fondly."

"I got two games and I think I did well, very well, in the two games I played," Lopata, speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, added. "You’re a bit disappointed, every player wants to play more don't they? And it was the route I took.

"I thought I was ready for men’s football, senior football, and it was nothing against anyone. It was the route I wanted to take and I see it as a successful one because I’ve ended up at Barnsley now."