Conor Coady has admitted he hopes for some clarity on his future soon after being left “in limbo” amid transfer interest from his former club Sheffield United.

The 30-year-old Wolves defender was on loan at Everton last season and the Toffees had the option to make the move a permanent one, with a reported £4.5m fee inserted into the arrangement. But they declined to do so, with the England man linked with a return to Bramall Lane after United were promoted to the top flight next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coady had a successful loan spell at Bramall Lane earlier in his career from Liverpool, helping the Blades to the semi-finals of the FA Cup while still a League One club and speaking in glowing terms since about his time in South Yorkshire.

Coady had been a fixture in Wolves’ backline after being converted to a defender but after a switch of formation at Molineux, found himself surplus to requirements. United, of course, play with a back three, with Anel Ahmedhodzic and John Egan on the right and in the centre respectively.

“It’s mad, it’s strange, I have never had this feeling before,” he told the BBC’s Monday Night Club. “I have been speaking to Wolves and have been speaking to Wolves all season. There were a lot of things that went around Wolves at the start of the season, people giving me stick for leaving and I heard this stuff.

“I have spoken to Wolves all season and I love the place to bits. In my eyes, before last pre-season, I would never have left Wolves in my life. It was somewhere I hold close to my heart but we got to a situation last summer and everyone knew the World Cup was coming up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had been in the England squad for three or four years and the Wolves manager at the time made the decision that I wasn’t the centre half for him. He made the decision to say: ‘Listen, you can go’.

“I think he understood how important it was. I would never get the chance to go to a World Cup again. It was so important for me to get the chance to do that and the season had started.