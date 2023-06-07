Glen Kamara has been told to use the upcoming international break to consider his future at Rangers, amid transfer interest from Sheffield United and elsewhere.

The Finland international has been pushed down the pecking order at Ibrox in recent months, with the arrival of former Blades loanee Kieran Dowell this summer only adding to the competition in midfield. The 27-year-old was a transfer target of United’s during Chris Wilder’s time in charge, but Rangers valued the former Arsenal man at around £20m. This summer, he may be available for one-fifth of that price tag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With two years left on his current deal, Kamara is approaching something of a crossroads in his Ibrox career with clubs in Turkey also reportedly monitoring his situation. Pundit Alan Hutton admitted this week there is “a massive chance” Kamara could leave Ibrox this summer, with boss Michael Beale telling the midfielder to make up his mind while away on international duty with Finland.

“I think Glen is at a stage of his career, at 27, where he is either going to be here now for the rest of his career, be here for a considerable future, or we will probably sell him this summer.

“When I came in he had an ankle problem he couldn’t get over [and] he has not got back in the team because the boys that are playing have played very well. For Glen, everything is open really. But I think he needs to look at the competition that’s here in pre-season and decide whether there is going to be enough football for him.”

Speaking to Glasgow Live, Beale added: “Me and the staff’s relationship with Glen is really strong. Glen will go away with Finland in the summer and we will see what happens. I think Glen needs the break to really consider where he is at in his career and what he wants to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United boss Paul Heckingbottom is thought to have placed a new midfielder on the transfer wishlist he presented to the club’s board earlier this summer after leading United to the Premier League. After talks with the club’s owner Prince Abdullah Heckingbottom was handed a £20m budget for the summer, although that figure may be increased if the Prince is successful in obtaining some outside funding.

Heckingbottom is keen to work with Manchester City pair Tommy Doyle and James McAtee again, after their parts in United’s promotion success, but Premier League rules forbid the loaning of more than one player on loan from any one rival club in the division. Officials at City had expected United to test their resolve over Doyle with a transfer bid, but the 21-year-old’s salary at the Etihad Stadium could prove prohibitive to any permanent deal.