Behind the men you see on the pitch, giving their everything for Sheffield Wednesday, are families desperate to see their sons, partners and dads succeed.

After the Owls’ heroics against Peterborough United and Barnsley they’re back up into the Championship next season, and to pay tribute to them we got in touch with those that love them most.

In this edition of our ‘To you, from us’ series we hear from the families of long-serving defender, Dominic Iorfa, local lad, Lee Gregory, and midfield dynamo, George Byers.

All three played a huge part in the Owls’ promotion up out of League One, and all three have had to sacrifice plenty on their road to success.

Here’s what those who’ve stood alongside them had to say...

To Dominic...

Dom,firstly, CONGRATULATIONS! It’s really hard to put into words how happy I am for you, but I’ll give it a go.

I’m so proud of yours and the team’s achievements this season. After two seasons suffering unfortunate injuries, and a lot going on behind the scenes (two new babies!), me and the kids have watched you work so, so hard to get back to your best.

All the hours of extra training, the time in the gym, doing everything that you can to improve yourself physically and mentally. You’re an incredible role model to our children, and it’s been amazing watching you out there getting rewarded for all your hard work.

To the team, congratulations on the promotion guys… It’s been the hardest, yet most rewarding, way to go up. Well done!

Love you loads Dom,

Aimee, Amari & Iyah

(Dom’s partner and kids)

To Lee...

Daddy, we just want to say how proud we all are of you!

We are absolutely over the moon to be back in our hometown watching you do what you love the most at Sheffield Wednesday. With Grandad in his element seeing you playing for his favourite team.

We see how much you do on and off the pitch, your hard work and your determination… All the extra that you do at home in your spare time to make sure that you are game ready, and as fit as you can be - not forgetting the setbacks and injuries – including the recent one to your face. To play a week after an operation with a face mask on just shows how committed you are.

To see you play at Wembley, this time with Albie & Indie there to watch their daddy, was just amazing, and to see how happy Albie was when you won. We are all so, so proud of you.

You put 110% into everything you do at work, and then come home and do the same with your family We love you to the moon & back, keep making us proud.

Love you,

Jess, Albie & Indie

(Lee’s wife and kids)

-----

We are so proud of you what you’ve have achieved… The knocks that you had made you so much more determined to prove people wrong, and you did just that!

You are so happy at Wednesday, and were always determined to get promoted with them. You did it, and in front of your own kiddies - we couldn’t be more proud of you.

Love you,

Mum and Dad

To George...

George, words cannot describe how proud we are of you. Your commitment and dedication is something that we truly admire.

There have been a few obstacles, but you overcome them with such positivity and determination, and that always makes you come back stronger.

We can’t wait to see you playing in the Championship next season,

Grace, Hallie and Cleo

(George’s partner and kids)

------

George, you’ve had a ball at your feet since you could walk, but never have I seen you this happy playing football. Everything you’ve achieved this year makes me and all of your family so, so proud. The connection you’ve made with your teammates and the fans is wonderful, and actually no surprise… They now know what we already know, you are simply the best!

Love you always,

Mum x