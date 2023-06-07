Billy Sharp and Jack O’Connell are amongst the senior players who will leave Sheffield United this summer after the Blades confirmed their retained list this afternoon.
Four players in total will be released at the end of the month, with Enda Stevens and Kyron Gordon joining Sharp and O’Connell in leaving the Lane.
Sharp and O’Connell both helped United to three promotions during their time at Bramall Lane, with Stevens twice helping the Blades into the Premier League. O’Connell has not played for over two years due to injury.
Ismaila Coulibaly, Wes Foderingham, Oli McBurnie and Oliver Norwood have seen their extensions confirmed, while contract offers have been made to Zak Brunk, John Fleck, Ben Osborn and Jack Robinson ahead of the new season.
First-team players under contract
Jordan Amissah
Oliver Arblaster
Jayden Bogle
Rhian Brewster
Andre Brooks
Jili Buyabu
Daniel Jebbison
Iliman Ndiaye
William Osula
Anel Ahmedhodžić
George Baldock
Chris Basham
Sander Berge
Adam Davies
Marcus Dewhurst
Jake Eastwood
John Egan
Max Lowe
Rhys Norrington-Davies
Sai Sachdev
Extensions activated
Ismaila Coulibaly
Wes Foderingham
Oliver McBurnie
Oliver Norwood
Contract offers made
Zak Brunt
John Fleck
Ben Osborn
Jack Robinson
Released
Jack O'Connell
Billy Sharp
Enda Stevens
Kyron Gordon