Billy Sharp and Jack O’Connell are amongst the senior players who will leave Sheffield United this summer after the Blades confirmed their retained list this afternoon.

Four players in total will be released at the end of the month, with Enda Stevens and Kyron Gordon joining Sharp and O’Connell in leaving the Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharp and O’Connell both helped United to three promotions during their time at Bramall Lane, with Stevens twice helping the Blades into the Premier League. O’Connell has not played for over two years due to injury.

Ismaila Coulibaly, Wes Foderingham, Oli McBurnie and Oliver Norwood have seen their extensions confirmed, while contract offers have been made to Zak Brunk, John Fleck, Ben Osborn and Jack Robinson ahead of the new season.

First-team players under contract

Jordan Amissah

Oliver Arblaster

Jayden Bogle

Rhian Brewster

Andre Brooks

Jili Buyabu

Daniel Jebbison

Iliman Ndiaye

William Osula

Anel Ahmedhodžić

George Baldock

Chris Basham

Sander Berge

Adam Davies

Marcus Dewhurst

Jake Eastwood

John Egan

Max Lowe

Rhys Norrington-Davies

Sai Sachdev

Extensions activated

Ismaila Coulibaly

Wes Foderingham

Oliver McBurnie

Oliver Norwood

Contract offers made

Zak Brunt

John Fleck

Ben Osborn

Jack Robinson

Released

Jack O'Connell

Billy Sharp

Enda Stevens