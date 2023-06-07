Anel Ahmedhodzic has pledged his immediate future to Sheffield United, despite admitting “there is a lot of interest” in him from clubs in England and abroad.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has proved a big hit since making the move to Bramall Lane from Malmo last summer, helping the Blades into the Premier League in his first season in South Yorkshire. As well as reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup with United, Ahmedhodzic and his wife Marijana also welcomed their first child, Isak, to complete a year to remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A player who seems born to play the right centre-half position at United, where players receive licence to create attacks as often as they stop them, Ahmedhodzic is now worth many multiples of the bargain fee the Blades paid to bring him back to England a year ago and he is relishing the chance to test himself at the highest level in England next season.

But such was his success with United that speculation has inevitably followed. Ahmedhodzic is under contract at Bramall Lane until 2026 but, in an interview with N1 in Bosnia, he revealed “there is a lot of interest” in his services from clubs in “the big five leagues” of England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France.

“I can’t reveal anything, but they are clubs from the Big Five,” Ahmedhodzic added. “It would be foolish to leave Sheffield United. I fought all season to bring the club to the Premier League. It wouldn’t be wise to leave now. Everything can change.”

Ahmedhodzic dreams of representing Manchester City one day in the future, to follow in the footsteps of his hero and fellow Bosnian Edin Dzeko, and was asked about the task of marking City superstar Erling Haaland during the Blades’ FA Cup semi-final at Wembley back in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were defending throughout the game, so it wasn’t difficult to guard him,” Ahmedhodzic added. “But I could only imagine how it would be if we had played pressing. Then it would have been more difficult. We should have guarded Mahrez more because he scored three goals.”