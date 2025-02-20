Jefferson Caceres makes instant Sheffield United impact with Blades fans saying same thing about Peruvian

As the wind howled and the driving rain fell, Sheffield United’s exposed Shirecliffe training ground will have felt a long way from home for Jefferson Caceres. The 22-year-old Peruvian was making his Blades bow in an U21 clash against Fleetwood Town and to make the proposition even more nerve-wracking he was playing on the left wing, just yards from the watchful gaze of first-team boss Chris Wilder.

United were 2-0 up at the break and Caceres was involved throughout the first half, even if his performance was more solid than spectacular in such difficult conditions. He came alive in the second half, hitting the bar with a first-time effort which rebounded to Jevan Beattie for 3-0 before getting on the scoresheet himself with a chipped finish over the Fleetwood ‘keeper.

United ran out 5-1 winners to continue their dominance at U21 level this season, with Jay Tinsdale and Evan Easton scoring with good finishes in the first half and the busy Marshall Francis capping the win after Town pulled one back at 4-0 down. Cacares, whose introduction at United was delayed while he obtained the relevant paperwork, made way with 20 minutes to go but his goal sparked some excitement amongst Unitedites online - admittedly mostly tongue-in-cheek.

Some supporters even jokingly - we think, at least - suggested starting Cacares in Monday’s seismic clash against title rivals Leeds United at Bramall Lane, with Toby Wragg hoping to see him “Up front against Leeds and put the other 10 players at the back. Let him cook.” Blades fan Thomaso posted on X: “We've signed a baller, confirmed,” while Dan Myers added: “You put the best qualities of Ronaldo, Messi and Pele together and you still don’t get a player on the level of Jefferson Caceres.” Supporter Paddys said United had “Signed [the] Peruvian Messi” while Lee Simpson added simply: “Up the AI Blades.”

The former FBC Melgar winger is still seen as very much one for the future at Bramall Lane after being identified using the new Blades owners’ artificial intelligence model but it will be a welcome relief to get on the scoresheet on his first appearance in red and white after signing on transfer deadline day earlier this month.

Cacares arrived alongside 19-year-old Nigerian Christian Nwachukwu, who was at Shirecliffe earlier today on the same day Cacares laced up his boots for the first time but wasn’t involved against Town.