Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Substance over style for Sheffield United as Chris Wilder sticks to principles ahead of Leeds United clash

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder is refusing to compromise his principles and prioritise style over substance as he plots another huge result in the context of Sheffield United’s season on Monday against Leeds. The Blades will kick off at Bramall Lane just two points behind the leaders, with the chance to overhaul them at such a crucial stage of the campaign.

But despite United sitting in the automatic promotion places, having won 70 points quicker than any team in the EFL and tasting the most wins in the three divisions along the way, there are sections of the Blades support unhappy with the more attritional performances of late that have helped their side strengthen their grip on second place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United were not at their free-flowing best in games against Derby County, Portsmouth and Luton Town but emerged with victories from each game, when squads with less character could and probably would have easily crumbled. All three put up good efforts to stop United playing but their quality and attitude got them through in the end, with Leeds providing a much sterner test on Monday evening.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference yesterday, Wilder said: "We're not here just to entertain and just to show what brilliant football teams we are. We're here to win. That's what both sets of players will be going all out for. That's the prize at stake in any game but certainly there are bigger games in a division.

“And, of course, everybody's right in their opinion as billing this as the outstanding game of the season because of the teams, the situation, the timing. Because it's on a Monday night, because of the derby, the connections and the history. Ultimately everybody's after the win and our boys are really looking forward to it, and to putting on a decent performance which hopefully gives us the win.”

Wilder has certainly earned the right to play his way after masterminding a remarkable turnaround from last season’s Premier League embarrassment, which saw United routinely beaten on their way back to the Championship after just one season. What many expected to be a season of consolidation, and perhaps even struggle, has turned into one of potential glory, with United giving themselves a great chance of an instant return to the top-flight with 13 games of the campaign to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want this to be a winning football club,” said Wilder, who won two promotions in his first spell at Bramall Lane. “We have to do it in a process and a style that matches our culture and our identity, of course, but I'm not going to change everything we've built since 2016 because it might benefit me and it might please some.

"I'm happy working for the football club and doing my best to win games of football and having success. I could quite easily coach a team that opens everything up and does this and could do that, and forgo results over style. But I know the outcome of that ... 100 per cent. We're consistent, we're happy with where we are, we're comfortable in our own skins. And we'll just keep our heads down and crack on.”