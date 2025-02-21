"He wants to.." - Former Sheffield United transfer target keeping open mind over future as ex-Blade speaks out

As part of their ultimately successful effort to bolster Chris Wilder’s squad in January, Sheffield United’s recruitment team cast their net far and wide. Armed with a list of the areas the manager had identified as priorities, they got to work scouring the leagues for players that may be available and would benefit their ambitions of winning promotion this season.

One of the names on their list of interest, as we revealed during the transfer window, was that of Emil Riis Jakobsen, a 26-year-old Dane who Wilder had made a play to sign previously while he was in charge at Middlesbrough. The rangy forward is out of contract at Preston North End in the summer, with doubt over whether he will remain at Deepdale past that point or seek to further his career elsewhere.

United eventually bolstered their forward line with the additions of Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz while Riis has still not been offered a new deal to remain in Lancashire, with boss Paul Heckingbottom - formerly of the Bramall Lane dugout - typically relaxed about his No.9’s future.

“We've not sat down and offered him [a deal],” Heckingbottom told our sister paper the Lancashire Post. “I speak to Emil and his agent all the time about his situation. I think I've said before, I'm relaxed about it. I think Emil is as well.

“He wants to play as high as he can and see what his options are in the summer. I've got absolutely no problem with that, no problem with that. Our job is to continue as if he's not here and keep looking for replacements.

“I've done that with other players, and they've ended up re-signing, when their intention was to see what was out there in the summer. They changed their mind, and they've ended up re-signing. So, yeah, we'll see. I've never closed a door on a player, and the door will never be closed on a player. The contract's there for a reason and no-one can be criticised if they don't want to stay.

“Just like we can't be criticised if we're not renewing contracts. That's the business we're in. But no doors have been closed on any player. Likewise, I think if you're open enough and have that dialogue with the player and their people, whether it's their family, whether it's their agents, then no-one can be upset about it.”