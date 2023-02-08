Backroom blow for Blades as key man is poached by Championship rivals Reading

Sheffield United have suffered a backroom blow after one of their key behind-the-scenes men was poached by their Championship rivals.

Jared Dublin was a highly-rated member of the United scouting team alongside Paul Mitchell, and has taken up a position as head of scouting with Reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The American spent six years at United after previous experience with Google and tech company SoftLayer. Dublin came to the UK to study at Liverpool University before joining United’s recruitment department in 2017. In his time at United the Blades were promoted to the Premier League and finished ninth in their first season in the top-flight under Chris Wilder.

“Dublin has already started working alongside director of recruitment Brian Carey and head of football operations Mark Bowen at Bearwood Park,” a Reading statement confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dublin continued to play a key role in recruitment during Paul Heckingbottom’s tenure; following a shrewd transfer window in the summer - which included the arrivals of Bosnian international Anel Ahmedhodžić and England youth internationals James McAtee and Tommy Doyle amongst others, the Blades are mounting another very strong promotion challenge in 2022-23. “Now Dublin has swapped S2 for RG2 and we would like to formally welcome Jared to Reading Football Club.”

Prince Musaad, the former United chairman, posted on social media: “Jared is very talented. One of the best people I met at the club. Top top man, I am sure he will thrive as a head scout.