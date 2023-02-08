Sheffield United are stepping up their attempts to satisfy ground regulations over safety on the Kop amid the realistic possibility of Sheffield Council taking further steps – which could include the stand being closed.

United took the drastic step to stop selling matchday tickets for the Kop after Sheffield Council and the Sports Ground Safety Authority became concerned about migration and overcrowding in certain areas of the stand, which they felt represented a safety issue.

That action is understood to be costing United around £30,000 in lost revenue per game – a total hit of over £100,000 and counting at a time when the club is suffering financial difficulties and has been placed under transfer embargo.

United have worked closely with a number of supporters’ groups over the Kop issue and despite praise for the club’s efforts from Sheffield Council, there is concern that not enough progress is being made – with the threat of further sanctions looming large.

For the upcoming games against Swansea City and Middlesbrough initially, fans will be subjected to enhanced ticket checking on the Kop. The club are requesting that supporters allow extra time for this process, and occupy the seats associated with their season tickets.

United are also repositioning Bramall Lane’s CCTV cameras, to highlight any fans not occupying their designated seat and are therefore not complying with ground regulations.

Sheffield United fans on the Bramall Lane Kop - George Wood/Getty Images

Council officials and representatives of SGSA have attended recent games on the Kop to assess the issue. Any further restrictions on the Kop would have obvious financial ramifications for the Blades, as well as affecting the matchday atmosphere as Paul Heckingbottom's men look to secure promotion on the pitch.

