Ismaila Coulibaly has revealed his goal to play in the Premier League for Sheffield United after bouncing back from the “hardest period of his life” to make an impressive full debut in the FA Cup in midweek.

Sheffield United's Ismaila Coulibaly battles with Wrexham's Paul Mullin during the FA Cup fourth round replay at Bramall Lane: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

The Malian youngster, 22, made a long-awaited bow in Blades colours from the start against Wrexham, around two and a half years after signing for the club.

Coulibaly was sent on loan to Beerschot before returning to United in the summer following United’s sister club’s relegation to the second tier of Belgian football, which would have affected Coulibaly’s work permit eligibility had he remained at the Olympic Stadium.

After appearing for United in pre-season, Coulibaly was forced to go under the knife to correct a previously-undiscovered knee issue and only recently returned to full fitness, making cameos off the bench in FA Cup ties at Millwall and Wrexham.

His chance to impress from the start came in the replay against the Welsh club, and Coulibaly was afforded a standing ovation from Unitedites when he made way in the 68th minute of the Blades’ eventual 3-1 victory.

“That was the plan [to spend time at Beerschot] since the day I signed for Sheffield,” Coulibaly said. “I had a really good experience there and learned a lot but I was already thinking about what’s next - what is my next step?

“It was always to be here and compete for a place. And be playing in the Premier League. That was my goal before.”

With John Fleck and Tommy Doyle still sidelined through injury, a league debut could soon beckon for Coulibaly as United look to consolidate their place in the automatic promotion positions. They are currently second in the Championship table, 10 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough and with a game in hand.

“The hardest period of my life,” was how Coulibaly described his early-season injury.

“I live on my own in a new country and I was very, very happy in pre-season. The coach was helping me and my teammates, to feel at home and that was really good.