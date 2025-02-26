Sheffield United welcome Blackburn Rovers to Bramall Lane in May.

Sheffield United will face a brand new manager before the season is done, with Blackburn Rovers confirming the appointment of Valerien Ismael on Tuesday night.

The Lancashire club have been without a head coach since John Eustace’s surprise exit earlier this month, with the 45-year-old deciding to switch a play-off race at Ewood Park for relegation strugglers Derby County. Blackburn have continued their impressive form under caretaker boss David Lowe but lost 3-0 at Swansea City on Saturday.

That defeat has now been confirmed as Lowe’s last game in charge, with Blackburn signing Ismael to a three-year contract. The Frenchman has plenty of Championship experience with previous spells at Barnsley, West Bromwich Albion and Watford, guiding the former from relegation trouble to the play-off semi-finals during his first campaign in England.

“I am delighted to welcome Valerien to the club,” Blackburn chief executive Steve Waggott said. “We were hugely impressed with Valerien throughout what was a rigorous recruitment process. He knows the Championship extremely well and what it takes to finish in the play-offs.”

Rovers are currently sixth in the Championship as one of arguably seven teams fighting to the final two play-off places, with two of the current top-four virtually guaranteed a spot. United are part of that leading pack and look set to battle Burnley for second, following Monday’s defeat to Leeds United.

Sunderland are likely to keep their play-off place despite consecutive defeats, with Leeds expected to end the season as champions. Realistically, Blackburn will be fighting with West Brom, Coventry City, Bristol City, Watford, Norwich City and Middlesbrough for the final two places.

Potentially huge United clash

United’s top-two race could go right to the final day and so Ismael could have a direct impact on their promotion chances, with Blackburn due at Bramall Lane for matchweek 46. The visitors could also still be fighting for a top-six spot by then, making that potentially one of the Championship’s biggest final day fixtures.

The Blades will hope for a re-run of their commanding 2-0 win at Ewood Park back in November, a game which saw Harrison Burrows and Tyrese Campbell secure all three points. And they will be desperate to avoid a repeat of Ismael’s only other game in charge against the South Yorkshire side, a thumping 4-0 win as West Brom boss in August 2021.

“It feels very good for me to be here at Blackburn Rovers,” Ismael added of his appointment. “Since my childhood, Blackburn Rovers has been a big name. It’s a club I’ve come up against a lot in games in the Championship, and it’s always been a special name for me because that year was a very important year with Rovers winning the Premier League combined with memories with me.

“When you are a young player, you look at English football and Italian football, which was the same for me as a manager and a player. English football is something special for me, it’s something different, it feels different and the energy is different. I love it!”