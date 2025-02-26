Chris Wilder sets Sheffield United challenge after Leeds United result dents title ambitions

Chris Wilder has challenged his Sheffield United side to bounce back once again after their title hopes were dealt a big blow earlier this week. The Blades looked good value for a huge three points that would have taken them above Leeds United and to the top of the table after going 1-0 up against their rivals on Monday evening, before another late Leeds show saw them salvage victory themselves.

That leaves Daniel Farke’s men five points clear of United at the top of the table and seven clear of third-placed Burnley, who closed the gap between themselves and the Blades to just two points by beating Wednesday on Friday evening. The manner of defeat was frustrating for United, with two goals conceded from balls into the box before Joel Piroe’s excellent third from long-range.

But there is little time to lick wounds with a tough trip to the capital this weekend to face mid-table QPR, with the tight atmosphere of Loftus Road guaranteed to provide another mental test for United’s disappointed players. "I'm not going to beat them up,” said Wilder. “I was delighted with how we approached the game.

“That's what we wanted it to look like and to make it feel like that for the opposition. When they go back on the coach I think if they showed the humility we showed, I think they'll recognise that was pretty tough game for them. But we fell a little bit short and it was just the manner of the goals, really. It's a long way to go still.

"I'm respectful to the Sunderland manager and the Burnley manager as well, there's a lot of football to be played. Monday was always going to be about putting yourself in a better position than we you came in at five o'clock or six o'clock, and they've put themselves into a better position than we have. We had an opportunity to do it and we didn't take it. They've had an opportunity to do it, and took it. So you have to give them credit for that.

"They've got some outstanding players. We kept the majority of them pretty quiet for quite a long time but Dan James found that pass, Junior Firpo found the finish. Pascal Struijk, Firpo, Dan James are Premier League players and they found those big moments, which they've found all season.”

Wilder will take comfort from his side’s immense reaction to adversity so far this season. After losing the first game against Leeds at Elland Road, followed up by a 1-0 reverse at Middlesbrough, United recovered to win six of their next seven games and eight of their next 10, with the other two draws. They have not lost back-to-back games since that point, with QPR defeated in four of their last six outings ahead of the weekend.

“The boys are disappointed because they've put everything into it and we wanted to win,” Wilder added. “We set the tone from the off and the supporters were outstanding. Leeds fans are very vociferous, as we all know, but we kept them quiet for a long time.

“I think the scoreline's a touch harsh but it's an incredible finish for the third. You have to take your medicine and quickly move on. We'll do that. I've been in it long enough to know the season's not over because we've lost a game of football to an outstanding team.

“We've got to go again. There are a lot of good things happening here on and off the pitch. We'll go again. We'll lift the boys. The personality and character of the group is outstanding and we're going to have to show all those qualities going into the weekend.”