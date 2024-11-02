It was a job well done for Sheffield United this afternoon after a dominant display in their 2-0 victory at Blackburn Rovers. The Blades were full value for another vital three points this season, with Tyrese Campbell netting his second goal in as many games despite starting on the bench at Ewood Park.
Earlier Harrison Burrows’ first goal in United colours had got United off to a great start and United could have been even further ahead before the break, before Campbell came off the bench and converted at the second attempt to put the result beyond any real doubt. There were multiple chances to extend the lead further, too, with Aynsley Pears in the home goal by far the busiest of the two goalkeepers.
Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players on another impressive afternoon this season...
1. Michael Cooper 6
A passenger for most of the game without a save to make. What he had to do outside that was neat and tidy but as comfortable an afternoon as he could have hoped for
| Getty Images
2. Alfie Gilchrist 6
A solid display down the right for the Chelsea loan man, who barely looked in much trouble throughout the afternoon and when he was he dealt with it with typical efficiency. Got forward when he could as well to support Rak-Sakyi before making way in injury time for Seriki Photo: Simon Bellis
3. Harry Souttar 7.5
Another comfortable afternoon for the big man who eased his way through the game to rack up another clean sheet. Made a great defensive tackle to snuff out danger as Ohashi looked to race away but he'd have had his heart in his mouth moments later when a rare error allowed the ball to bounce through to the back post, where Hedges somehow fluffed his lines and didn't take advantage
| Sportimage
4. Jack Robinson 8 MOM
Made only his third appearance of the season in Ahmedhodzic's suspension absence but you'd struggle to believe it given his assured display here. His only slight misstep was a booking late in the first half for a professional foul on Dolan, which he had few complaints. Great moment of composure when he was faced down by two defenders as the last man but calmly side-stepped them both to emerge with the ball and 3,500 Blades fans chanting his name behind one goal. Warrior
Photo: Andrew Yates