Sheffield United lost ground in the Championship promotion race following Monday’s 3-1 defeat to Leeds United , but things still look promising. Chris Wilder’s side were excellent for large parts at Bramall Lane before falling to three quickfire second-half goals from Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe.

Defeat leaves United five points short of Leeds but, more importantly for many, there is still a two-point cushion on Burnley in third, with automatic promotion the main goal. Wilder’s men have made a habit of bouncing back from defeat and there is still hope of a strong run-in.

With two games against each of Leeds and Sunderland out the way, there is hope United’s schedule might ease up a little - but is that actually true? Well, The Star has assessed the final 12 game run-in for all of the Championship’s top 10, working out the average position of each team’s opposition to determine who really has the best run-in - take a look below to see how it looks...