Sheffield United player ratings v Leeds United

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United suffered heartbreak at home to Leeds United at Bramall Lane tonight as two late, late goals sent the visitors five points clear at the top of the Championship. The Blades had led until the 72nd minute before Junior Firpo equalised from Dan James’ cross, before Ao Takana headed home in the 89th minute and Joel Piroe added the gloss with a left-footed finish in injury time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades made a high-tempo start to the game and could have gone ahead earlier, with Meslier under pressure from the start from United long-throws and corners. Ilia Gruev was forced to head off his own goalline as Meslier made a hash of one claim while Sydie Peck had a couple of sights of goal before Meslier bizzarely palmed Tyrese Campbell’s effort over his own goalline.

But Leeds’ threat down the flanks was obvious and James picked out Firpo to start the comeback, which looked complete when Tanaka headed home from a corner before Piroe smashed past Cooper to put the result beyond any doubt. Here’s how we rated United’s players...

Michael Cooper 6

A virtual spectator for most of the game as those in front of him kept Leeds largely at bay but was called into action later on. Had little chance with either of the first two Leeds goals and got a touch on Piroe’s late effort but couldn’t keep it out. Earlier he had made a good late stop down to his left from Piroe’s well-struck shot and an absolute worldie to tip over Gnonto’s curling shot as it arrowed towards the top corner

Harry Clarke 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ipswich loanee was given his sternest test yet since he arrived at United by trying to keep the lively Firpo and Solomon at bay and he struggled at times as Leeds grew into the game, although in fairness to the Ipswich loanee he didn’t get the best cover from Rak-Sakyi at all times.

He also went down with an injury issue in the first half and had to have some treatment, before failing to reappear after the break with Choudhury replacing him

Sportimage

Anel Ahmedhodzic 5

Largely a measure of class once again before the Leeds late show put a very different complexion on the scoreline

Jack Robinson 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showed great defensive instincts in a rare Leeds attack when Firpo got free in the United box but his dangerous low cross was repelled by the United skipper, who did even better shortly after to prevent James’ pass sending Piroe free. His long throw was a constant weapon that caused Meslier all sorts of problems in the away goal.

Took a bit of a risk in the second half when he tried to play and was caught in possession by James, who then went down under Robinson’s challenge but ref Webb waved away the appeals. Otherwise very solid to help protect Cooper and a shame such a simple goal let Leeds back into the game, before they went on to win it

Harrison Burrows 4

Showed some moments of real quality on the ball as he showed composure and bravery in equal measure but also prone to the odd moment when he switched off, playing Solomon miles onside in one instance when the rest of the Blades defence had squeezed up together and ordinarily would have played the Leeds winger off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Survived a penalty appeal in the second half when Bogle’s driven cross deflected off his elbow but after looking at his linesman, who had a perfect view of the incident, ref Webb played on. It was one of those that VAR would probably still be looking at now to decide whether Burrows’ elbow was in a natural position but before all that nonsense came about no-one would have given it a second thought.

In one of the rare moments of quality Leeds showed it seemed from this vantage point far too easy for James to go on the outside of Burrows and pick a perfect cross for Firpo to head home the equaliser, sparking jubilant scenes behind Cooper’s goal. Almost made amends soon after with a driven shot but Meslier was down to save as it flew through a crowd of bodies

PA

Vini Souza 7.5

An absolute warrior performance from the big Brazilian. Set up an early chance for the Blades but now how he would have expected, his volleyed effort skewing badly wide but staying in play long enough for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to rescue it and put in a dangerous cross that Struijk just managed to head clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showed excellent composure to keep hold of the ball and beat two Leeds men in the build-up to the Blades’ opening goal but then sparked something of an injury concern when he went down midway through the first half. But he shrugged it off and a lovely step-over and shift of momentum was unfortunate not to lead to a goal when Meslier came out quickly to deny Campbell.

Off the ball he was immense, setting the tone early on by absolutely bodying Gruev and giving him a few words too. It felt cruel for him to be on the losing side

Sydie Peck 6.5

Got the nod to come in from the start after a lively cameo at Luton last time out and left every ounce of himself out on that field, driving United forward when the opportunity arose and relishing the more combative side of the game as ever - which saw him clattered by a late challenge from Tanaka in the second half and the Japan international rightly booked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His set-piece delivery was also a real threat and put Meslier under real pressure, with the Leeds ‘keeper flapping at one early corner which rather set the tone for his evening, as those in front of him bailed him out

PA

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi 6

Showed some moments of real individual skill but also at times seemed to leave Clarke on his own to deal with Solomon and after the teams emerged from the tunnel for the second half it seemed obvious that that had been pointed out at the break as he was much more switched-on defensively.

That didn’t stop him beating Firpo with a lovely bit of skill to set up a good chance for the Blades before he made way for Hamer with just over half an hour to go

Callum O’Hare 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamer’s absence may have offered him a reprieve in the side and he twice went close to justifying that with a goal inside the opening 15 minutes, hitting the bar with a flicked header from Brereton Diaz’s cross before going inches from getting a touch on Burrows’ superb low cross after a run to the near post. Otherwise a performance full of industry but not as much invention as United would have liked

Ben Brereton Diaz 6

Looked to give former teammate Bogle a tough time down the Blades left and picked out O’Hare with a superb cross for the Blades’ first goal, finding Campbell at will at times in the first half by dropping deep and then turning quickly before picking the right pass.

Unfortunate not to pick up an assist when he held the ball expertly before feeding Campbell at exactly the right time, before Meslier managed to snuff out the danger and just about stop himself sliding out of his penalty area. Switched to the right wing after Rak-Sakyi’s withdrawal and seemed to lose Firpo as he wriggled free to head Leeds level before making way immediately after

Tyrese Campbell 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made a good start to the game offering a threat for United down the left channel and was involved in their best early chance as Peck’s dangerous corner was flicked on, with Meslier flapping, and Gruev did superbly to head it off the line. Then played an even bigger part in United’s opener as he followed up at the back stick and looked to force the ball home from a tight angle before it hit Meslier’s arm and rolled over the line.

A classic one-man forward performance, holding the ball up brilliantly and looking to bring others into play and also running the channels selflessly. The goal probably won’t be credited to him but he had a real impact on this game before making way for Cannon just before the hour to huge applause

Subs: Hamza Choudhury

Came on at the break for Clarke and played out of position at right-back, although it’s not a position totally alien to him and he did superbly to prevent Solomon racing clear with a perfect slide-tackle right in front of the dugouts that took enough of the ball and a bit of the man for good measure

Gus Hamer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made a welcome return for Rak-Sakyi but his first real involvement was to wipe out former teammate Bogle and pick up a yellow card. Risked further action late in the game when he fouled Gnonto

Tom Cannon

Came on at the same time as Hamer and worked hard for the cause without much joy