33 great photos of passionate Sheffield United fans as 29,702 watch cruel Leeds United defeat

Published 25th Feb 2025
Almost 30,000 supporters packed into Bramall Lane last night as Sheffield United’s title hopes were dealt a blow by another late show from champions-elect Leeds United. The Blades made a blistering start to the top-of-the-table clash and deservedly led through Illan Meslier’s comical own goal, before Leeds gradually wrestled the momentum of the game.

They equalised with 18 minutes to go through Junior Firpo’s header before Ao Tanaka’s crucial goal from another ball into the box just two minutes from time, with Joel Piroe applying the gloss in injury time with a long-range strike. United boss Chris Wilder was understandably disappointed but put the result in context, with United still second and still well-placed to join Leeds in the top-flight next season.

As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great photos of Unitedites cheering on their side from the Bramall Lane stands - click through our latest fan gallery and see if you can spot anyone you recognise...

