Sheffield United & Sheffield Wednesday transfer deadline recap: Owls grab two late on and Blades secure return

Sheffild United and Sheffield Wednesday weren’t so much busy on deadline day but they did at least fill positions they wanted to

By Chris Holt, Danny Hall, Alex Miller, Joe Crann
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:15 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 23:40 BST

Our live blog is here to recap everything that happened on deadline day for the Owls and the Blades with both making additions to their squads

Sheffield Wednesday & Sheffield United tranfer deadline day latest

  • DONE DEAL: McAtee joins Blades
  • DONE DEAL: Jeff Hendrick joins Owls
  • DONE DEAL: John Buckley moves to Wednesday from Blackburn
23:31 BST

That’s it for deadline day

United got sorted out early in the day but not early enough for James McAtee to play tomorrow against Everton and bar the departure on loan of Louie Marsh that was all the business at Bramall Lane.

Wednesday left it very late but they finally got sorted just before the deadline with Jeff Hendrick and John Buckley arriving to bolster the midfield.

Now, with not a league point between either side, the focus is all on the pitch from now on... until January anyway

23:25 BST

And another for Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Blackburn Rovers midfielder, John Buckley, on a season-long loan.

MORE from Joe Crann

23:21 BST

Wednesday finally get one done

It’s been a long day covering Sheffield Wednesday, but they’ve finally announced a deadline day signing with Jeff Hendrick coming on board from Newcastle United.

The Star reported earlier this week that the Owls had submitted an offer to take both Hendrick and his teammate, Isaac Hayden, on loan for the 2023/24 season, and though at one point it looked like it was the latter who was closest to joining it has turned out that Hendrick was the one who completed a move.

MORE HERE from Joe Crann

ROYAL DUTY: Jeff Hendrick was a regular for Reading in last season's ChampionshipROYAL DUTY: Jeff Hendrick was a regular for Reading in last season's Championship
23:04 BST

The transfer window has closed

21:21 BST

An expected departure at United

As we reported earlier (and earlier in the week) Louie Marsh has moved on loan, with the youngster making the short journey to Doncaster Rovers. However, aside from that news, he’s also signed a three-year-deal with the Blades.

MORE HERE from Danny Hall

20:57 BSTUpdated 20:58 BST

Buckley deal close

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the loan signing of 23-year-old Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley after a remarkable deadline day turnaround, The Star can exclusively reveal.

MORE from Alex Miller

20:11 BST

There could be one on his way from Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday are in discussions over a possible deal that would see Marvin Johnson leave the club on loan.

MORE HERE from Joe Crann and Alex Miller

OUT OF FAVOUR: Marvin Johnson of Sheffield WednesdayOUT OF FAVOUR: Marvin Johnson of Sheffield Wednesday
19:38 BST

Buckley back on?

The Star revealed earlier today that Championship rivals Swansea City had launched a bid in the region of £3m to take Buckley on a permanent deal and that the midfield technician was expected to make the move, leaving Wednesday’s interest on life support. However there’s been a twist.

MORE from Alex Miller

19:21 BSTUpdated 19:37 BST

United got what they wanted today

Paul Heckingbottom is hoping to avoid any late transfer drama ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline after insisting everyone at Sheffield United “is on the same page” when it comes to player sales. United have made 10 summer signings, with James McAtee’s loan arrival the latest and probably last.

MORE from Danny Hall

TESTING START: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom Picture: Andrew Yates/SportimageTESTING START: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom Picture: Andrew Yates/Sportimage
19:02 BST

No move for Blades striker

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom insists that striker Will Osula “won’t be going anywhere” ahead of tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline despite Championship interest

MORE from Danny Hall

