Sheffield Wednesday in discussions over popular winger’s potential exit

Sheffield Wednesday are in discussions with Derby County over a possible deal that would see Marvin Johnson join the club on loan.

Johnson was a huge figure for the Owls last season, featuring all season for the club as they secured promotion out of League One and into the Championship, however he has fallen completely out of favour under the new manager, Xisco.

It was reported earlier this week that Wednesday were open to the idea of letting the former Middlesbrough man leave, and it’s now understood that Derby hold out a hope of getting something done before the window closes at 11pm this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daily Telegraph reported, Mike McGrath, has said that there is ‘no agreement’ in place as of yet…

He said in a post on Twitter, “Derby County are interested in Sheffield Wednesday winger Marvin Johnson. No agreement yet after discussions over a loan. The 32yr-old has not been in matchday squads under Xisco Munoz during club’s four straight defeats in the Championship.”

The Star understands that part of the hold-up is regarding the terms of a loan fee in order to let Johnson leave, and it remains to be seen whether Paul Warne’s Derby will be able to reach an arrangement in that sense that would be acceptable for both clubs.