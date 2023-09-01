Sheffield Wednesday complete late swoop for Premier League midfielder
It’s been a long day covering Sheffield Wednesday, but they’ve finally announced a deadline day signing with Jeff Hendrick coming on board from Newcastle United.
The Star reported earlier this week that the Owls had submitted an offer to take both Hendrick and his teammate, Isaac Hayden, on loan for the 2023/24 season, and though at one point it looked like it was the latter who was closest to joining it has turned out that Hendrick was the one who completed a move.
Hayden’s switch to Hillsborough fell through and he’s now in talks to join Standard Liege in Belgium, but Hendrick is now officially an Owl after finalising the move from St. James Park.
A statement from the club read, “The Owls have signed Jeff Hendrick on a loan deal from Premier League side Newcastle United. The midfield man joins Wednesday for the remainder of the season...
“He now links up with Wednesday and has been allocated shirt number 22 for the duration of his S6 stint.”