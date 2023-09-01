The Star reported earlier today that the 23-year-old was on his way to Hillsborough to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed move, and now it has been confirmed that he has finalised his move ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

At one stage it was looking like Wednesday had missed their chance to snap up the talented young player, who made his professional debut for Rovers against the Owls in 2019, but after advances from elsewhere in the Championship were rejected due to their desire to loan rather than sell, it opened up a window of opportunity for Xisco to pounce.

Blackburn confirmed that his spell at Hillsborough could be cut short early in the new year, saying, “John Buckley has joined Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan deal, which includes a January recall clause.

“The 23-year-old Academy graduate has made 130 appearances for Rovers, scoring nine goals, since making his first team debut against the Owls back in March 2019… Rovers would like to wish John well during his loan spell at Hillsborough and we look forward to welcoming him back to Ewood Park next year.”