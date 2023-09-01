Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the loan signing of 23-year-old Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley after a remarkable deadline day turnaround, The Star can exclusively reveal.

The midfield man, who despite his tender age has over 100 Championship appearances on his CV, is understood to be on his way to Hillsborough for a medical and to finalise his switch to S6 after the Owls’ interest was formalised on Friday evening.

Buckley is understood to have been the subject of a big-money bid from Swansea City earlier today, leaving loan interest from a host of clubs seemingly dead.

But that deal collapsed, with the Rovers academy graduate making clear he would prefer a move to Hillsborough.

Should a deal be completed, Buckley will offer Wednesday plenty in midfield, an area the club desperately wanted to strengthen heading into the final day of the transfer window.

Newcastle United’s Jeff Hendrick remains a deal that the club hope to complete, it has been reported. The completion of both deals mean Wednesday will have fulfilled their mission of signing two midfield players.