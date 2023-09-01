Highly-rated starlet Louie Marsh has signed a new contract at Sheffield United before moving out on loan to neighbours Doncaster Rovers. The 19-year-old will spend the remainder of the season at the League Two side.

Marsh made his long-awaited senior debut for the Blades in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat at home to Lincoln City, and scored back-to-back hat-tricks in United’s first two U21 games of the new season.

A Sheffield-born Blades fan, Marsh has signed a three-year deal at Bramall Lane. Grant McCann’s Rovers are bottom of the League Two table, with one point from their opening five league games.

“I’m very pleased,” Marsh said. “This is my first loan and I’m really looking forward to it, meeting the rest of the players and the fans and I just can’t wait to get started. How the gaffer plays fits my playing style. I just can’t wait to show what I can do.

“There was interest from other clubs but Doncaster is a club that I want to play for and as soon as I knew about the interest I said yes straight away and never looked back.”

Rovers boss McCann added: “We’re delighted to get Louie. He’s a player we have tracked since I arrived at the club and unfortunately couldn’t get him done earlier for his involvement with Sheffield United’s first team.

“He’s an exciting player that can play in a No.10 role or as a No.9 dropping in. He’s technically excellent, has a real eye for goal having scored more than 20 last term and he’ll bring great competition at the top end of the pitch.